Police are attending a serious incident at an address in Te Teko in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted at around 11:15am.

"One person is in custody and we are speaking to this person. We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," she said.

Police are also speaking to witnesses to establish the circumstances.

Officers are examining the scene which has been cordoned off.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance at 11.19am. However, transport was not required.