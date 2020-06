A Pāpāmoa bus stop has been badly damaged after being hit by a car.

The crash happened on Opal Dr about 8.50pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the council had been advised as the damage would require some repairs, as well as a clean-up.

There were no injuries, she said.

Meanwhile, a person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Rotorua last night.

The single-car crash happened at the intersection of Allen and Broadlands Rds about 10.35pm, she said.