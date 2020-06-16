

All but one of the Bay of Plenty's Labour MPs have dropped to lower places on the party's pre-election list than their spot on the 2017 General Election list.

Tauranga list MP Jan Tinetti saw the biggest drop, falling 19 places to 34 but remains optimistic, saying she's further up the list than she expected.

Members have said the drop in placements has nothing to do with the calibre of the region's MPs, instead saying it highlighted the strong list.

The Labour Party revealed its list for the election on Monday, showing its lineup of which candidates will make it into Parliament if they don't win their electorate.

"I'm really excited about it," Tinetti said.

She said Cabinet Ministers came in first, senior Maori MPs were back on the list, and she was where she hoped to be on the list.

"I think it's really good for Tauranga because we're in an electable spot ... it's all looking good."

Tauranga's Labour List MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

She said new candidates were spliced into the list and said the list showed great strengths from diverse ethnicities, backgrounds and genders.

She said despite the fallen placement, it showed the party still had confidence in her.

She said MPs in the Bay of Plenty were "right up there" with those who were not ministers at the moment.

"The reason we are in the high positions of the backbench show there is huge confidence in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty, and we're still really valued.

Labour Party MP for Waiariki, Tāmati Coffey. Photo / File

Tinetti has also gone into remission following her breast cancer which she announced in November.

She said she was "lucky" that she did not need to have further treatment following the mastectomy.

"I'm feeling healthier than I have for a long, long time. I've had a new lease on life."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey now sits at 39, dropping from 35 in the 2017 General Election.

But he was not concerned and said the party was confident in the ability of the region's candidates.

Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

Making it onto the list through all the selection processes reflected this, he said.

"Alongside the return of my Labour Māori Caucus colleagues to the Labour list, we are giving more exciting new voices who are doing brilliant work in delivering a better future for their communities."

He said this term had seen a record Labour voice for the Bay of Plenty in Government, with MPs helping deliver investment in local schools, housing, community-led projects and infrastructure.

"From funding the Northern Link for Tauranga to launching our free lunches in schools initiative in Rotorua, our region is no longer being left behind, and I am confident our community can see what that means for their families."

Angie Warren-Clark is the only Labour MP in the region to move up, now placed at 37, up two places from her previous 39.

Warren-Clark was "humbled and delighted" to have moved up by two places.

"The fact that I have moved up the list is no reflection on the brilliant efforts of my colleagues.

"Far from a lack of confidence in our region, this list recognises each of us as a valuable member of our caucus and we are each looking forward to being back in Parliament next term."

East Coast Labour MP Kiri Allan. Photo / File

East Coast Labour MP Kiri Allan was placed above all other MPs in the region at 27 but had also dropped from her seat at 21.

Labour candidate Claire Mahon has placed 77 on her first time on the list. She said her focus has always been on the Rotorua electorate.

"I have not been focused on the list position, my goal is to win the electorate of Rotorua for Labour, and my focus has always been on our local community."

Labour candidate Claire Mahon. Photo / File

She said the drop in placement on the list of the MPs in the region had nothing to do with the calibre of candidates as the list in 2017 was "very different" to the list this year.

"Given the increased level of competition, I think the Bay of Plenty region has done very well."