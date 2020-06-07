Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash blocking a road in Otumoetai.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Grange Rd and Otumoetai Rd and police were called to the scene about 10.25am.

Smoke was initially coming from one of the vehicles but has now stopped.

Ambulance staff at the scene. Photo / Supplied

Two people have injuries ranging from moderate to minor, she said.

Advertisement

Ambulance and fire services have been called to the scene and traffic control is in place.

Anirudh Prabhaker from the Viking Dairy said the crash happened outside his shop and made a loud sound.

"There is alot of damage to the front of one of the cars."