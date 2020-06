One person has been arrested after an incident that saw the armed offenders squad called to a Te Puke address.

Police were notified of the incident on Dunlop Rd around 10pm last night.

A police spokeswoman said the AOS was called as a precaution and there were no reports of injury.

A 52-year-old man was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today following a family harm incident in Te Puke yesterday.

He has been charged with threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm.