A Tauranga man fleeing from police was caught after his vehicle ran out of petrol this morning.

A police media spokesman said police observed a suspicious vehicle near Brookfield New World about 5.20am.

They signalled the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and fled.

Police followed the vehicle before the it ran out of fuel shortly after and was dumped near Carmichael Reserve.

The driver ran off through bush but was quickly found and taken into custody.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with various driving offences.