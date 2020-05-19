Three councillors have left a virtual meeting in protest and another two have abstained from votes after a debate about a major CBD streetscaping project was cut short.

The drama started during a debate about the Elizabeth St streetscaping project this afternoon. Councillors had three options on the table for various levels of investment.

Councillor Heidi Hughes spoke in favour of the $8.7m option, recommended by staff, Councillor Steve Morris spoke against, then Councillors Kelvin Clout, Jako Abrie and Tina Salisbury spoke in favour, followed by Bill Grainger against.

Other councillors were waiting to speak when deputy mayor Larry Baldock interrupted and moved the following:

"I move under standing order 25 2B that the motion be now put, we have had two speakers for and two speakers against and we have a lot on the agenda this afternoon to deal with."

Baldock's motion was seconded by Kelvin Clout.

Mayor Tenby Powell called the vote without further debate.

"Less democracy more Baldocracy," Morris said at his turn to vote.

"Refuse to cast a vote, this is outrageous," John Robson said at his turn.

The vote went in favour of moving ahead with the option B, the most expensive option on the table.

Immediately after the vote, Robson said the use of process was "just objectionable".

Morris withdrew from the meeting in protest.

He was followed by Councillors Dawn Kiddie and Andrew Hollis, while both Robson and Councillor Bill Grainger abstained from voting in the next item, regarding pedestrianising Wharf St.

The meeting retained a quorum and continued.