A study into the impacts of Covid-19 on Western Bay of Plenty's community and social service agencies has found some are scrambling to remain viable as they're hit hard by funding cuts.

A survey, conducted by SociaLink, was released this month, highlighting the impacts of the pandemic and revealing it was a case of feast or famine for the Bay's social services during lockdown - some were stopped in their tracks while others experienced a surge of demand.

Many reported financial strain, with more than half the social agencies surveyed expecting to, or already experiencing an actual drop in revenue due to funding freezes and the inability fundraise.

"Our main street appeal in May has been cancelled. Our family stores have had to close, they are a major source of our operational funding," one agency responded.

Of the survey respondents, 82 per cent said not being able to deliver face-to-face services was the most significant issue they faced.

This was the case for Neighbourhood Support Pāpāmoa.

Neighbourhood Support Papamoa manager Bruce Banks. Photo / File

Manager Bruce Banks told the Bay of Plenty Times lockdown had been tough for the organisation as it relied on face-to-face interactions.

"That is what we are about. We operate almost solely on face-to-face, being out in the community, interacting with each other," Banks said.

"There were a lot of things we had in progress that had to be stopped in their tracks when we went into lockdown.

"It's nice to be coming out the other side, it's a real luxury for us because we couldn't do anything at level 4."

Community concerns around financial difficulties, mental health issues, loneliness, worries about Covid-19 and specific difficulties related to lockdown all saw marked increases during lockdown.

So did demand for food parcels, with one in five organisations providing more food parcels and meals to their communities.

"One day a week is used to make up 200 packs of takeaway meals for homeless people ... Where we would normally cater up to 40 people."

Another agency said it was anticipating long-lasting effects from Covid-19.

"The financial and social impacts of Covid-19 are already being felt and we anticipate significant impacts to be felt within our community for years to come, so not only are we reacting to more calls for support now, but we are preparing for what is to come."

However there were some positives to come out of the situation.

There was an increase in inter-agency collaboration to ensure the communities' needs were being met during lockdown.

One respondent wrote: "[Our agency] has effectively stopped since lockdown but has provided financial support to three other organisations [providing community kai]."

Another respondent said their agency began delivering something new to meet the community's new needs for connection and wellbeing.

"We are running daily live fitness videos for clients and the general public to engage in. This is a totally new service."

Liz Davies, general manager for Socialink. Photo / File

SociaLink general manager Liz Davies said many organisations were still feeling the effects of lockdown.

"Most have been able to resume their services but many are reluctant to meet in person because they are typically dealing with vulnerable people," Davies said.

"The impact on funding has been significant. Some have seen a very big reduction and are scrambling to remain viable.

She said the survey had allowed them to establish a recovery action plan so the sector could move forward and tackle the challenges ahead. Details were not yet publicly available.

Davies said the survey reached beyond the Western Bay of Plenty and was being used for research by senior officials in government, as well as agencies across the country.