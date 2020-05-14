The Government dished out more than $50 billion in yesterday's budget. Local and national politicians from the region share their thoughts on if the 2020 Budget was a hit or miss.

Tauranga MP, and leader of the Opposition, Simon Bridges

Tauranga MP and National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / File

There is some good in the Budget but it lacks the plan we need to get New Zealand working again.

We're facing an extra $140 billion of debt. That's $80,000 per household or the equivalent to a second mortgage on every house.

The Government will spend more than $50b, more than has ever spent in any Budget.

Spending money is the easy part. But investing billions where it will make the most difference was what we needed.

National has a plan to get New Zealand working again and a strong team to implement that plan.

Under Labour, higher debt will inevitably lead to higher taxes and less money in your back pocket.



Western Bay mayor Garry Webber

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

I found it difficult to find fault with the Government's budget.

In particular, I think the investment in housing is absolutely superb as we have several huge housing needs in the Western Bay of Plenty and in Tauranga city.

The other investment I'm pleased about is the $1.4b for trades training ... These investments will help take us forward in the direction we want to be heading.

These are incredible circumstances and I applaud the Government for extending the wage subsidy scheme to help keep people in jobs and to support employers to keep their businesses open which is absolutely essential.



Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell

Tauranga City mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / File

This is a Budget that needed to happen, particularly the extension of the wage subsidy scheme.

I am also very pleased by the infrastructure projects investment and the $1.4b for the trades and apprenticeship training and the $400 million targeted support for tourism.

Tourism is our number one export industry and any extra funding support from the Government is perfect timing given Tourism Bay of Plenty's new "No Place Like Home" domestic tourism initiative, which is about keeping people in jobs and creating new job opportunities.

He was "especially pleased" to hear about the 8000 extra new public and transitional homes, particularly given Tauranga's huge homelessness problem.

Powell said what he would be looking from the Government's funding commitments was how it can translate into creating more jobs and stimulate our economy.



Tāmati Coffey, Waiariki MP, Labour

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey. Photo / File

This Government is committed to rebuilding a New Zealand we can all be proud of, and it shows.

The announced expansion of our free lunches in schools initiative will see around 200,000 more kids fed daily, and 2000 jobs created. This is true support for families, when every bit of help counts.

The extension of the wage subsidy scheme backs our local tourism, hospitality and retail sectors to get our region working again.

Te Puia's $7.6m, will safeguard the future of toi Māori and our future NZMACI champions and $136m for Whānau Ora, recognises the success of their kaimahi during lockdown, delivering support to whānau in need.



Clayton Mitchell, Tauranga-based New Zealand First List MP

Tauranga-based New Zealand First List MP Clayton Mitchell. Photo / File

Budget 2020 is welcome news for all of us. It is a vital first step to rebuild our economy post Covid-19.

The eight-week extension of the wage subsidy scheme for the hardest-hit businesses will help our hospitality and tourism sectors recover. This will also save jobs, ensuring Kiwis continue working.

Free apprenticeships for essential industries will upskill our young workers and help them find employment in these difficult times. Businesses will also benefit by having a better-skilled workforce.

Finally, the $3b infrastructure spending will help our city continue moving. Tauranga is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and this assistance from central government will help us transform into a better, more connected city.

Proposed reforms to the RMA will also expedite these projects and will be well-received by many New Zealanders.



Todd Muller, Bay of Plenty MP, National

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

The scale of the economic catastrophe is now clear. With 35,000 people unemployed over the last few weeks, now 1000 people a day for the next six months.

The spending is quite extraordinary in its scale, $100b in deficits over the next four years, building total Government debt to a staggering 85 per cent of GDP.

A few more weeks of wage subsidy, which is welcomed, then it will stop in a screaming heap.

Then no plan for getting our hundreds of local Bay small businesses up on their feet. It lacks a vision for rebuilding our country. In agriculture, the sector keeping us afloat, the Budget went backwards. 3/10



Jan Tinetti, Tauranga-based Labour list MP

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

Budget 2020 sees this Government respond, recover and rebuild our community responsibly post-Covid-19.

From expanding free lunches in schools to significantly investing in early childhood, we recognise that the education sector is key to Aotearoa's recovery.

The $1.6b in support for trades and apprenticeships training is welcome relief for Tauranga workers, keen for new career opportunities.

The exciting boost to Adult and Community Education will help local providers make the return of night classes a welcome reality.

I look forward to further ECE support being made available shortly, as we continue to put the wellbeing of New Zealand families first.

Angie Warren-Clark, Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP

Bay of Plenty-based Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

The global economic shock of Covid-19 presents challenges here not seen since the Great Depression. I for one am so proud of a Budget dedicated to ensuring we get the balance right between investment in communities, getting people trained and things built and ensuring our environment gets its share too.

We have announced a huge package to build the social sector. I'm delighted – for the family violence spending for our frontline expert services and to see more lunches in schools.

A personally exciting announcement – I have worked for the last two years on food waste and am delighted to see $32m of funding responding to the increase in demand for food through food banks and community food service providers.