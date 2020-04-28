Pets hold special places in our hearts as companions and members of the family - and it's that time of year again where you can celebrate and share your bundle of joy.

The sixth annual Bay of Plenty Addiction Pet Food Pet of the Year 2020 competition is here.

The winner will take home a pet food hamper worth over $300 supplied by Addiction Pet Foods.

Previous winners have included beloved dog Robbie in 2019, and in 2018 a cat named Villé which was a 10-year-old Devon Rex with one eye, no whiskers, few teeth, very little fur, and a touching story.

If you think your pet has got what it takes to win Bay of Plenty's Pet of the Year 2020, then simply email a quality photo of your pet to competitions.rotorua@nzme.co.nz.

Include your pet's name, your name, address and contact number, and tell us what cool trick or talent your pet has.

Entries close Saturday, May 2 and photos will be published on Friday, May 8 in the Bay of Plenty Times.

Readers will be asked to vote either through www.bayofplentytimes.co.nz or www.thehits.co.nz. The pet with the most amount of votes will win the pet food hamper.