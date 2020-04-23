For Pyes Pa resident Joy Fisher, Anzac Day has a lot of family history attached to it.

The 76-year-old's family has a long history of military involvement, starting with Fisher's grandfather, Henry George Franklin, who fought in the Boer War in South Africa.

Fisher's father, George Ellis, fought at Gallipoli in World War I and gained a Military Cross, "among other medals", for his efforts in that campaign.

"He became a lieutenant," Fisher said, and after the war, he was among the founders of the Onehunga RSA in Auckland.

He was also "heavily involved" in the organisation of the first Anzac Day service at Auckland Domain in Parnell.

Her husband and son had also spent time in the army, she said, and several other relatives joined the navy.

"We have had a lot to do with the forces."

This year would mark the first time she had been unable to attend a dawn service, Fisher said.

Instead, she has crocheted a poppy wreath to hang on her letterbox. She also made one for her daughter.

"I did some poppies for Remembrance Day for the RSA display in Waihī and I just thought it would be nice to do for something my letterbox," she said.

It was "extremely strange" not attending an Anzac parade, as Fisher has been attending Anzac services since she was a small child.

"This will be the first one I can ever remember not attending," she said.

"The history, for my family, goes back a long way ... it's something very dear to my heart."

