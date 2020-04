A sulphur spill from a truck has closed a main Tauranga highway this morning.

Police were called to a substance spilling from a truck between the Takitimu Dr and Waihi Rd off-ramps "near the passing lanes" about 9.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the substance was confirmed to be sulphur and fire crews were notified.

The road would be closed while the spill was cleaned up.