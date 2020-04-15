A Bay of Plenty Lotto player will be cheering this morning after taking away more than $18k in last night's draw.

Nine Lotto players across the country each won $14,086 with Lotto Second Division last night, with lucky Auckland and Bay of Plenty players also striking Second Division Powerball taking their winnings to $18,261.

The winning Second Division tickets were all sold on MyLotto to six Auckland players, one player from Bay of Plenty and two players from Wellington.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online.

During the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online.

Live draws cannot continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer-generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.