Multiple people have been injured in two separate crashes in the Bay of Plenty.

Four people were injured after their car crashed into a pole in Murupara, a police spokeswoman said.

The single-car crash happened on Pine Dr about 11.30pm.

All four people in the vehicle received minor to moderate injuries and no one was trapped.

Meanwhile, one person was moderately injured after their car rolled in Tauranga.

The single-car crash happened on Tamatea Arikinui Dr in Omanawa shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.

A person was initially trapped, but was freed a short time later, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire crews and St John attended both incidents.