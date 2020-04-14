BayTrust is reassuring community organisations who are experiencing a drop in income or a big increase in demand for their services that extra financial support will be available to help them cope with Covid-19.

BayTrust's regular monthly and quarterly grant rounds will remain open and applications will be processed as normal with funding remaining at similar levels to last year chief executive Alastair Rhodes said in a written statement today.

All multi-year funding obligations and existing commitments would be honoured.

BayTrust was also one of five funding agencies behind a new 'Rapid Response Fund' and will contribute $500,000 to support community groups who are experiencing increased demand or a funding shortfall as a result of Covid-19 over the next two months.

"Payments totalling over $100,000 from this fund have already been made by BayTrust with the focus being financial support for those groups that help the most vulnerable in our communities, particularly in relation to food, care packages, counselling/advice and IT requests to name a few," Rhodes said.

He said the organisation anticipated Covid-19 would have a significant impact on the region and has also set aside a further $1m to assist with medium and long-term recovery across the Bay of Plenty.

"We remain very aware that the current and ongoing impacts of Covid-19 are being felt far and wide across our BOP communities and in these times, we are endeavouring to do what we can to assist the most vulnerable in our communities and maintain our long-term objectives."

BayTrust also acknowledged that many organisations who relied on gaming trust revenue, fundraising events and public donations would be impacted.

"We know a number of groups will be concerned around the impact on their future funding streams and their ability to deliver on their purposes," Rhodes said.

"We will be working with our board over the next few weeks to clarify our position on which groups we may be able to provide additional support to, if required.

"In the meantime, we would encourage groups to work through the short and long-term implications they are facing and call BayTrust staff to discuss their situation once they have a clearer picture."

Additional information on the new Rapid Response Fund can be found on BayTrust's website and Facebook page, and via key funding partners TECT, Acorn Foundation, Tauranga City Council and Rotorua Trust.

BayTrust was not deemed an essential service but staff were working remotely and can still be contacted via email and phone.



Rhodes said the current crisis was providing a number of lessons and an opportunity to help reshape the future New Zealand.

"I believe that if we all work together and make greater economic and environmental resiliency core to our recovery planning then we can look forward to a great future for ourselves and our children's children."

- Supplied copy