

A self-described "eyebrow-raising" Bay of Plenty family are sharing their amusing antics to bring laughter to people in the not-so-funny lockdown situation.

The Lewis family - known as the Lewis Bunch in Lockdown on Facebook - have spent the past week sharing clips of their tips to survive in isolation, including a homemade Kmart for mum and a fishing adventure for dad - using the kids as fish, of course.

Nathan Lewis told the Bay of Plenty Times it was in his blood to have a bit of a laugh and he wanted to bring some reprieve to others in today's uncertain climate.

Lewis family (from left) mum Maria, Cooper 5, Ethan 12, and dad Nathan (front) Maizie 3, and Maia 9. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It is more to promote, in this situation especially, what families should be doing together, which is having a laugh because it is uncertain times," Lewis said.

"But since we have started posting we are seeing other families on our page sharing what they are doing with their kids, so it's working."

With four children in the house, Lewis said it was a shock to realise just how much energy they had but the videos were a great opportunity to bond as a family. Their Facebook page was created on March 26 and within the first week had more than 1200 followers.

"If we post a video and it changes someone's mindset for their family then we have done our job."

While their following was slowly growing Lewis said it was stressful trying to think of new ideas - but they'll keep making videos until the ideas stop.

"We have about 10 or 12 ideas lined up. We were going to do one each day but I think we might just put them out every couple of days."

Maria Millet-Lewis said at the end of the day, it was just about having fun as a family unit.

"When we shared it, and we saw loads of people liking it we thought we might as well make the most of it and continue to share laughter with the whole country.

"But it is amazing to be able to get our kids to do it too and they actually get excited to participate."