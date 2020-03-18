These are strange times.

I've been in isolation for the past seven days - but not for Covid-19.

I've got a cold and the timing could not be worse.

I had a sore throat, runny nose, headaches, and cough. While today I'm well enough to work, I'm working from home.

And it's not as cushy as it's made out to be. The dog, who normally seeks out space on my lap, now has to contend with a laptop.

He's understandably confused about being relegated to the floor.

I'm having a terrible case of FOMO - fear of missing out.

There are several distractions at home that I don't normally have to contend within an office.

I miss turning to my left or my right and talking directly to my colleagues.

Most of all I miss the excitement and immediacy of being in a newsroom.

But working from home is the right decision.

I would never forgive myself if I exposed my colleagues and others to any illness that could make them vulnerable to Covid-19.

I have email, direct messaging, and video conferencing to be able to connect with my colleagues.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick has also decided to self-isolate after returning from a trip from Australia.

Kiwi politicians Chlöe Swarbrick, Tracey Martin, Nanaia Mahuta and Chris Bishop are also all in self-isolation amid concerns of coronavirus.

The mayor posted on her Facebook page that she would be going into self-isolation as a precaution as she hoped "all responsible people would do".

Chadwick was in Australia over the weekend for the Te Whenua Moemoeā Kapa Haka Competition.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post this week she had "no way of knowing" if she had any contact with someone with the Covid-19, but wanted to be on the safe side.

The "biggest challenge" would be the council meeting scheduled for Thursday next week, but she expected she would attend via video link.

Chadwick, a former Labour minister, approved of the Government's response to the pandemic.

"They've [made] a very good decision to close down to smooth the impact."

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put it on Tuesday - after the Government announced a $12.1 billion package to cushion the blow - this is the new normal.

The package is designed to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

I think that while I and many others might be lucky enough have jobs that allow us to work from home, many industries whose workforce rely upon direct face-to-face interactions don't have that as an option.

While technology allows some businesses to continue operations by having staff work from home - it's not for everyone.