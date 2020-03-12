Contractors have been chosen for the Tauranga City Council upgrade of Wharf St.

Higgins Contractors have been given the contract to do the upgrade which will pedestrianise the street.

It will allow the public to use an outdoor dining setting for the section of Wharf St between Willow St and The Strand with minimal vehicle access.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said they had a strong vision to create better public spaces that would increase business and economic vibrancy.

He said Wharf St businesses would be kept informed as the work was done.

"This project can only happen with the full support of all businesses on the street, who will go through a period of disruption during the construction phase. They are on board and we will do everything we can to make sure this transformation is completed as quickly and as smoothly as possible."

The Dry Dock Café owner Sandra Johnson was excited for the upgrade to transform the Wharf St experience.

"For us it is key that Wharf St businesses remain open for business during construction and we'll be doing what we can to attract customers throughout that time."

Works were planned to commence on March 23 and will be temporarily paused for the annual National Jazz Festival over Easter weekend.

Works were expected to be completed by this summer.