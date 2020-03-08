Tauranga couple Rhys Walker (right) and Asaph Price were among the crowd at the Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic. Photo / Sandra Conchie 080320scRhysWalker.JPG

The annual Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic has gone from strength to strength as support for the Rainbow community grows. Sandra Conchie reports.

The Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic - a celebration of diversity, inclusiveness and acceptance - is getting bigger, brighter and more colourful each year as hundreds of people descended on The Strand for the second annual event today.

READ MORE:

• Local Focus: Tauranga Pride Picnic confirmed for March

• 'Making the world a better place: Pride Picnic returns to Tauranga

• Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic all about celebrating and valuing diversity

• Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic a first for the city

By 1pm the crowd had grown to between 600 and 700 as people poured through the gates, many dressed in rainbow-coloured costumes.

The call was for attendees to get their glad rags on and people responded in kind, with plenty of sparkling gorgeous costumes and coloured vibrant costumes.

The Edgewater Fan was awash with colour, song and plenty of other entertainment and members of the crowd joined in as a local dance group made a surprise performance.

Event organising crew member Helen Alice said the Pride Picnic was about creating more visibility for the Rainbow community and provided an opportunity to come together.

"It's so wonderful to see so many people come along and the crowd numbers have definitely grown since our first Pride Picnic last year. It's such a great family event."

Advertisement

Alice said negative attitudes had changed over time but they were still "very much" a work in progress so hopefully the Pride Picnic was the catalyst for more change.

"Coming out is one of the hardest things a person can do, especially for young people, and choosing to come out in certain situations can be a daily struggle for some," she said.

"Events like this do provide our Rainbow community with the resilience and courage to be who they are and know they have nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

Couple Rhys Walker (right) and Asaph Price were among the crowd at the Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tauranga couple Rhys Walker, 26, and Asaph Price, 26, said the Pride Picnic was a "fantastic, inclusive event".

"When I came out five years ago I was shunned by my church and by some of my friends and family, even some shopkeepers wouldn't serve me because I was gay," Walker said.

"Things have definitely changed for the better and there has been more acceptance. Events like this have definitely helped make a difference in changing some people's attitudes.

"That is, why I love coming to the Pride Picnic. It's all about love, acceptance and the freedom to be ourselves," a beaming Walker said.

Tauranga community Constable Leanne Fairbairn and her colleagues were also there.

Advertisement

"I think it's fantastic that we are also involved in this celebration of diversity. This is just a great community event, everyone looks happy and clearly they're having a great time."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey, who attended with his son, was one of the guest speakers.

"It's a beautiful event and it's not only great for the organisers and the Rainbow community but also for the wider Tauranga Moana community.

"It sends a clear message especially to young people they are free to be themselves and there is nothing wrong with them and they are just perfect the way they are.

"It's a really nice day out to be among friends and for families to come together."

Coffey said while attitudes to the Rainbow community had softened over the years, it was "deeply concerning" when he heard talk about young people made to undergo conversion therapy.

"It's appalling and so inappropriate," he said.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said some people believed Tauranga was "a conservative, mono-cultural community".

"We are anything but that. We're a community of huge diversity and the Pride Picnic is about coming together as a community to embrace and celebrate our rich diversity."