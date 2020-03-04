State Highway 29A between the Baypark and Te Maunga roundabouts will be closed again this weekend for roadworks.

The works will allow stone column ground improvement to take place and will be followed by single lane closures on State Highway 2 for night works.



State Highway 29A between the roundabouts will be closed from 8pm March 6 until 5am March 9.

This was the last of the anticipated full closures for stone column work.

Detours will be in place along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd and the Mangatawa Interchange/Sandhurst Drive.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes or plan travel outside these hours.

Further works will see closures on State Highway 2 next week.