Bay of Plenty firefighters had a more relaxed night responding to a bad chef and a child in a tree.

In Tauranga, Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a Bellevue address at 8.15pm to find a someone had cooked their chicken drumsticks for too long.

A media spokeswoman said the crew was on site for 10 minutes and found no fire, just a smokey chook.

The stereotypical image of a firefighter helping a cat out a tree was taken a step further when a Kawerau crew was called to help a child out of a tree.

The spokeswoman was unsure of the age of the child or how high the tree was.

The child was safely brought back to the ground using a ladder.