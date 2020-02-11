State Highway 2 has been closed near Matatā after a two-car crash.

A police spokeswoman said staff were alerted to the crash between the intersections of Mimiha Rd and Pikowai Rd just after 3.30pm.

Emergency services at the scene near Mimiha Rd. Photo / Moana Green

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and a rescue helicopter were at the scene at 4pm.

She said one person was in a critical condition, two in a serious condition and one moderate.

The scene near Matatā. Photo / Supplied

Helicopter at the scene near Matatā. Photo / Supplied

Tāheke Haulage owners Lorne and Moana Green were in their logging truck heading to Te Puke, when the crash happened 300m in front of them, on a straight stretch of road.

Moana said the driving conditions were not dangerous.

"We went into help but some ladies in hospital [uniforms] were assisting, we could only assist with keeping them calm."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew was setting up to use the jaws of life as she returned to the truck, she said.

There were queues of vehicles back up to near Murphy's camp on the Whakatāne side of the crash.

SH2 PIKOWAI – SERIOUS CRASH – 4:05PM

The highway is closed between Pikowai and Matatā.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Drivers are asked to follow directions of emergency staff.