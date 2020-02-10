Residents are urged to come along for an information evening about the $8 million Omokoroa Rd upgrade.

Upgrades to the stretch of Omokoroa Rd from Western Ave to Tralee St was due to start this year.

Hosted by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, the meeting will take place next Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm at the Omokoroa Community Church.

This meeting will outline the work plan for the project that is to be tendered this month.

Traffic travelling along the peninsular will be impacted due to temporary traffic management required for the construction and property access along the project length may also be temporarily impacted due to the reconstruction of driveways.

Construction of the two-lane new roadway will include road widening, a shared footpath, new bus stops and shelters and more.

The work was due to be completed by June 2021.

The $8 million upgrade was being jointly funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and the council.

Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber said while the project will create some short term traffic disruption and inconvenience, the upgrade was an essential link in Omokoroa's roading network to cater for subdivision development and population growth.

"Ultimately, this project will provide a safer environment and amenity for residents, motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.," he said.