A Tauranga Northern Link and upgrades for State Highway 2 to Ōmokoroa have been announced as part of a national $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme today.

The $12 billion scheme was announced by Transport Minister Phil Twyford, alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other ministers.

It looked to concentrate $6.8 billion on transport infrastructure for the six main growth areas, including the Bay of Plenty.

Alongside a four-lane Tauranga Northern Link and upgrades on State Highway 2, a new roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 will also be put in place imprioving the safety of one of New Zealand's most dangerous intersections.



The Northern Link SH2 upgrades will improve safety on a dangerous stretch of highway and unlock more housing developments in our fastest growing city and important trading port, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the package for Waikato/Bay of Plenty will be around $991m for those three projects.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said these important projects will speed up travel times, ease congestion and make roads safer.

"Many of these projects have been talked about for a long time, but we are the first Government to fund them."

A number of Western Bay of Plenty transport advocates will be thrilled with the announcement as protests for improvements on State Highway 2 have been ongoing for years.

Local Labour MP's Tamati Coffey, Angie Warren-Clark and Jan Tinetti said collectively that they join the Tauranga community in celebrating the announcement.

"We've walked the talk. Through our advocacy, we are making real progress on sorting out the long-term problems of Tauranga's transport network and making our roads safer for families."