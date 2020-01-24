A section of the Mauao Base Track will be closed for about a month from Tuesday as final repairs take place.

The section of the track was initially closed for more than two years after a major slip in April 2017.

Many plans with large price tags were discussed over this time before new mayor Tenby Powell came into power and vowed to have the track opened before Christmas.

Staff and contractors worked hard to allow the track to be opened pre-Christmas to allow pram and wheelchair users accessibility.

The repaired section will remain open for Auckland Anniversary this weekend and will close from Tuesday for about a month for the work to be finalised.

It will still be possible to walk the Base Track, using stairs that pass the works.



"It's been great to see so many people enjoying the track over summer, and the feedback has been tremendously positive," Powell said.



"We're working closely with iwi to ensure the repairs are finalised in the best way possible."

The work will involve landscaping and inserting soil nails to stabilise banks around the repaired section of track.