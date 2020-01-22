Marie Bakker's first impression of future husband Jan was a good one. He stopped her from being hit by a car.

''You only love me because I saved your life,'' Jan Bakker teases.

Marie and Jan, from the Netherlands, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Their meeting was a dramatic one. Marie, 17, was walking with a friend visiting the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

Jan, 18, and his pal had spotted the beauties and were joking about which one they fancied.

Advertisement

Marie and friend were busy chatting and started crossing the busy road without looking. Marie was nearly hit by a car, Jan saved her.

He walked her home that day and they both knew ''that was that''.

''She was the one. Within a fortnight, I was gone (in love).''

They married on January 17, 1950. No photos were taken and the couple went to the movies on their wedding day.

Marie's father was not happy at the union to start with - he felt they were too young. The newly married couple were not allowed to live together.

But things came right as Jan got his career underway to support his growing family. Their children are Derek (from Waihi), Rudy (Auckland), George, (Wellington) and Dianna (Melbourne). They have 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jan started his career as a sales representative at the newspaper in Holland. The family moved to Australia for a decade, returned to Holland for five years and immigrated to New Zealand in 1968.

Jan worked in various sales roles including for building and construction company Probe. He started his own business Cranwell Publishing in Auckland as national sales director. He was in charge of international sales of publication World Food Year Book in 1977.

Advertisement

''I couldn't earn much at the beginning because I was so young so when I became high enough, I wanted Marie not to have to work.''

The family lived in Waihi about 25 years ago for a couple of years. After living in Auckland, they've been back in Waihi for a year and are looking to move to Thames.

According to Jan, there is no secret to a long marriage.

''It's something from inside. You can't explain it. People say they love each other but it's deeper than that. I feel like we belong to each other and there's no doubt about it.''

Jan says jaws drop when he tells people he has been married for 70 years.

''I was talking to someone at the supermarket and people around us just stopped and stared. It's not something you hear of.''

Marie is bedridden. She's as sharp as a tack and recalls every moment of the lives together.

The couple hold hands often.

''That's real love.

''The proof is in the pudding. If you've been married for 70 years, you must like each other.''