Four police cars have been damaged and two cars were allegedly stolen in a pursuit overnight.

A police spokeswoman said the pursuit started when officers attempted to stop a car on Hewletts Rd about 10.45pm.

The pursuit was initially abandoned due to the manner of driving, however, road spikes were deployed near the Bayfair roundabout and the car pursued again along Maunganui Rd, she said.

The spokeswoman said the car proceeded to slow and allegedly rammed the police car

On Matapihi Rd, the car allegedly rammed a second police car, with road spikes again deployed, she said. The driver again allegedly attempted several times to ram a police car.

The car stopped and the occupants allegedly ran off on foot before allegedly stealing a second car to flee the scene, she said.

The occupants were blocked in by police and subsequently arrested, she said.

Four police cars were damaged in the incident but no police staff were injured.

A 36-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court this morning on a number of charges including failing to stop, reckless driving, aggravated assault and endangering transport.