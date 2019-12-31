Families are out in force for New Year's Eve celebrations across Tauranga.

People on picnic blankets are lining the waterfront along The Strand, nabbing good spots for the fireworks displays.

About 7pm lots of parents and kids were out enjoying a spot of Samba music in the sun.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell was going around the crowd, handing out sausages from the traditional mayoral barbeque.

Earlier, a smaller crowd was starting to gather at the Tauranga Racecourse - the latest area to be added to Tauranga City Council's list of community New Year's Eve events.

There were plenty of food trucks ready to feed people.

There will be a laser light show at 9.30pm in lieu of fireworks, so as not to scare the horses that live on site.

The forecast is great for the evening, with Metservice predicting partygoers in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui can expect a balmy night, with 19C forecast, when the clock strikes midnight.

Here's Angus with a quick whip around the weather expected for the New Years' countdown at midnight tomorrow night. Have a happy new year! ^AH pic.twitter.com/AWZeTbWoaB — MetService (@MetService) December 30, 2019

The best places to spot the city's fireworks displays at 9.30pm and midnight will be the community events at the Tauranga waterfront, Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa and Fergusson Park in Matua.

The council has estimated about 60 per cent of the city will be able to see the fireworks from their own decks and yards - just pick a slightly elevated point.

There will be no fireworks display at Mount Maunganui.

For the fourth year in a row, Tauranga's council won't be putting on a public event or fireworks in Mount Maunganui, with some carparks and public areas fenced off to discourage gatherings.

The north end of Marine Parade is closed from 8pm to 6am, and will be again for the next two nights.

There will also be turning restrictions tonight on Commons, Grace, Pacific and Banks Avenues in Mount Maunganui.

Events tonight

What: Tauranga CBD New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Where: Tauranga Waterfront, Tauranga CBD

When: 6pm to 9.30pm

What: Papamoa New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Where: Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa

When: 6pm to 9.30pm

What: Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Where: Fergusson Park, Matua.

When: 6pm to 9.30pm

What: Greerton New Year's Eve Community Celebration

Where: Tauranga Racecourse

When: 6pm to 9.30pm

What: Kaleidoscope NYE Fest

Line-up — Soaked Oats, Marlin's Dreaming, Mini Simmons, Half Moon Baby. R18.

Where: Our Place. 91 Willow St, Tauranga.

When: 7pm

What: Rewind to the 90s - NYE Party

Where: The Rising Tide, Mount Maunganui

When: 8.30pm

What: Extravaganza Fair

Where: Waihi Beach Community Reserve, Beach Rd

When: From 5pm

What: LENZ New Year's Night Party 2020

Where: La Mexica Cantina and Restaurant

When: 9.30pm

What: Elektro NYE

Where: Totara St, Mount Maunganui

When: 6pm