Families are out in force for New Year's Eve celebrations across Tauranga.
People on picnic blankets are lining the waterfront along The Strand, nabbing good spots for the fireworks displays.
About 7pm lots of parents and kids were out enjoying a spot of Samba music in the sun.
Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell was going around the crowd, handing out sausages from the traditional mayoral barbeque.
Earlier, a smaller crowd was starting to gather at the Tauranga Racecourse - the latest area to be added to Tauranga City Council's list of community New Year's Eve events.
There were plenty of food trucks ready to feed people.
There will be a laser light show at 9.30pm in lieu of fireworks, so as not to scare the horses that live on site.
The forecast is great for the evening, with Metservice predicting partygoers in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui can expect a balmy night, with 19C forecast, when the clock strikes midnight.
The best places to spot the city's fireworks displays at 9.30pm and midnight will be the community events at the Tauranga waterfront, Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa and Fergusson Park in Matua.
The council has estimated about 60 per cent of the city will be able to see the fireworks from their own decks and yards - just pick a slightly elevated point.
There will be no fireworks display at Mount Maunganui.
For the fourth year in a row, Tauranga's council won't be putting on a public event or fireworks in Mount Maunganui, with some carparks and public areas fenced off to discourage gatherings.
The north end of Marine Parade is closed from 8pm to 6am, and will be again for the next two nights.
There will also be turning restrictions tonight on Commons, Grace, Pacific and Banks Avenues in Mount Maunganui.
Events tonight
What: Tauranga CBD New Year's Eve Community Celebration
Where: Tauranga Waterfront, Tauranga CBD
When: 6pm to 9.30pm
What: Papamoa New Year's Eve Community Celebration
Where: Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa
When: 6pm to 9.30pm
What: Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration
Where: Fergusson Park, Matua.
When: 6pm to 9.30pm
What: Greerton New Year's Eve Community Celebration
Where: Tauranga Racecourse
When: 6pm to 9.30pm
What: Kaleidoscope NYE Fest
Line-up — Soaked Oats, Marlin's Dreaming, Mini Simmons, Half Moon Baby. R18.
Where: Our Place. 91 Willow St, Tauranga.
When: 7pm
What: Rewind to the 90s - NYE Party
Where: The Rising Tide, Mount Maunganui
When: 8.30pm
What: Extravaganza Fair
Where: Waihi Beach Community Reserve, Beach Rd
When: From 5pm
What: LENZ New Year's Night Party 2020
Where: La Mexica Cantina and Restaurant
When: 9.30pm
What: Elektro NYE
Where: Totara St, Mount Maunganui
When: 6pm