The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in October.

October 1:

Iconic Bay company Maketu Pies has gone into receivership due to its "critical financial position".

The business has been operating in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.

Maketu Pies. Photo / Andrew Warner

October 2:

A makeshift campsite housing 24 homeless people has been closed because the trust operating the site could not afford to meet council regulations.

Failure to comply with the regulations including applying for a resource consent could have resulted in prosecution.

October 4:

Two Tauranga city councillors targeted in a full-page attack ad have hit back, with one calling it "dirty politics".

The ad, authorised by former advisor to the council, Graeme Horsley, named councillors Bill Grainger, Rick Curach and John Robson.

Councillors Rick Curach (right) and Bill Grainger at the Turret Rd bridge. Photo / Andrew Warner

October 5:

A council candidate has admitted a charge of assault against an elderly woman in what she says was a "road rage" incident.

David Wayne Grindley, 53, of Welcome Bay, pleaded guilty in August in relation to the incident. He says he was discharged without conviction and ordered to pay the victim $750 reparation.

October 9:

They're as Aussie as it gets, but Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes says our Waitangi holiday is the perfect occasion for them to play in New Zealand.

The legendary rock outfit are reforming and will bring their Blood Moon 2020 tour to Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on February 5.

Cold Chisel.

October 12:

A motel in Tauranga has been paid more than $1 million by the Government in less than three years for providing emergency housing.

The Ministry of Social Development is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars more every year on emergency housing special needs grants in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Almost half of the top 20 emergency housing providers in the Western Bay of Plenty, a lot of which are motels, were paid more than $100,000 each in less than three years. Photo / Getty Images

October 12:

Six years. One hundred and forty children and teenagers. All of them boys, many of them with adult problems.

Bay of Plenty couple Robin and Kahu Grace have looked after them when they've needed somewhere safe to stay.

When their own home wasn't an option.

Oranga Tamariki foster parents Kahu and Robin Grace. Photo / Andrew Warner

October 12:

Tauranga mayor-elect Tenby Powell says the voters have spoken: "It's time for the old guard to let go".

In a stunning upset, the businessman has been elected mayor of the city where he grew up, despite having only moved back from Auckland in May.

The re-elected Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber, left, and the new Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / George Novak

October 15:

Well-known Tauranga sailor and local Act Party candidate Stuart Pedersen has been identified as the victim of the fatal yachting accident in Northland.

Pedersen died after a yacht he and three others were in sank north of Cape Brett yesterday.

October 16:

Maketu Pies has been given a lifeline after a buyer was found for the company.

Te Arawa Management Ltd (TAML), the commercial subsidiary of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, purchased Maketu Pies after it went into receivership earlier this month because of the "critical financial position" it was in.

October 18:

Exhausted but overjoyed, Bruce Goodwin thought they'd made it. Inside the rescue helicopter above turbulent seas, he sought a smile from his sailing companion Stuart Pedersen. He didn't get one.

It was in that moment, cold and wet, he realised his friend had died.

Bay of Plenty sailor Bruce Goodwin pictured on the sand at Waihi Beach. Photo / Alan Gibson

October 23:

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell says councillor Andrew Hollis should resign over his controversial Treaty of Waitangi comments.

Powell said, in his opinion, Hollis had shown he had pre-determined views and should not be allowed to participate in any council decisions relating to iwi or the Treaty, which was most decisions.

Tauranga councillor Andrew Hollis. Photo / George Novak

October 25:

Protests marked the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Tauranga City Council.

In more fallout from councillor Andrew Hollis' Treaty of Waitangi comments, there were walkouts, a boycott, a silent protest and - in the most dramatic incident - a protester ripped newly hung Treaty posters off the wall of the council chamber.

