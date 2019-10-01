A makeshift homeless shelter operated by a charitable trust at an Anglican Church-owned site has ceased operating after Tauranga City Council enforcement action. Sandra Conchie has looked into the background to the council's enforcement action and spoken to the trustees at the centre of homeless activities on the site and a representative from the Anglican Church.

A makeshift campsite housing 24 homeless people has been closed because the trust operating the site could not afford to meet council regulations.

Failure to comply with the regulations including applying for a resource consent could have resulted in prosecution.

Te Whare Ora 111

