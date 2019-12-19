In his own words, Leroy Carter has never been a "star" rugby player.

However, the young halfback's ability to work hard and eagerness to learn have seen him make steady progress throughout his rugby career, most recently being named to join the Chiefs' preseason squad.

The former Tauranga Boys' College student is one of eight players, the only back, recruited from within the Chiefs provincial regions to cover the 2019 Rugby World Cup All Blacks away on leave. It is a valuable opportunity for him to not only learn and hone his craft but also try to impress the coaching staff.

"I was pretty stoked to get the replacement this year. This is our third week of pre-season training so we've been getting stuck in pretty hard out but I'm loving every moment. Playing for the Chiefs is a bit of a childhood dream so this is one step closer I guess," Carter said.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can. I've never been a star player, I always pride myself on hard work and just keeping my eyes and ears open, soaking up as much as I can."

Among those guiding him is established Chiefs halfback and former Rotorua Boys' High School student Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

"All the senior boys are real good with the young boys. Te Toiroa has been really good around technical things like my passing, he's helped me out a lot."

He has had a busy couple of years on the rugby field. He was part of the 2018 Jock Hobbs winning Bay of Plenty Under-19 side before playing for the New Zealand Under-20s at the Junior World Cup earlier this year.

Following that, he was named in the 2019 Bay of Plenty Steamers squad in which his role off the bench helped them to the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title.

"It's all happened so fast, coming out of a good Mitre 10 Cup season with the Steamers and being rewarded for all the hard work. I started to get some good minutes towards the end. Richard Judd was playing some good footy so he was another good person to learn off throughout the year.

"To win Jock Hobbs and then come into the Steamers and win the Championship with them, it's been a really fun couple of years."

The other replacement players called into the Chiefs preseason squad are covering for the forward pack. Bay of Plenty prop Ross Geldenhuys is joined by Waikato props Robb Cobb and Ollie Norris, along with Counties Manukau hooker Donald Maka to cover the front row. Taranaki pairing Josh Lord and Tom Florence provide loose forward cover and are joined by Taranaki teammate Tupou Vaa'i.

Chiefs and Steamers forward Liam Polwart has announced his retirement from rugby. Photo / Getty Images

One player who will not be returning to the Chiefs is Bay of Plenty hooker Liam Polwart who has announced he is retiring from rugby following issues with concussion.

The 24-year-old has made the decision in an effort to preserve his long-term health by seeking out new opportunities.

"It has been a difficult decision to make, to leave the game I love. It has provided me with plenty of great friendships and some awesome experiences. I have had some ongoing issues with concussion, and while I am currently symptom-free, I've chosen to hang up my boots and not to put myself at further risk.

"I am grateful for the opportunities rugby has provided me and the support I have received. Now it is time to start a new chapter," he said.

Chiefs forwards coach Neil Barnes commended Polwart on his brave decision.

"Polwart is a fantastic individual, he is a talented player and can be proud of his achievements in his short yet prosperous career. It is a testament to his character to have chosen to make this decision for his own wellbeing and we applaud him for being so courageous. We wish him all the best for the future and hope he will return to the game and inspire a future generation."

Polwart, Chief number 291, played 26 games for the Chiefs and 15 Mitre 10 Cup games for Bay of Plenty. The former New Zealand Under-20 representative debuted for the Chiefs against the Waratahs at FMG Stadium Waikato in 2017 following his provincial debut for the Bay of Plenty Steamers in 2016 against the Taranaki Bulls.