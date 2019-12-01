Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mitre 10 Cup and Super Rugby - Blues' Bay recruit Aaron Carroll's rugby milestones

Kristin Macfarlane
By
5 mins to read
Bay of Plenty lock Aaron Carroll is excited about his rugby career after signing his first fulltime Super Rugby contract. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty lock Aaron Carroll is excited about his rugby career after signing his first fulltime Super Rugby contract. Photo / Getty Images

If it wasn't for Aaron Carroll missing out on making the same football team as his school mates, he may not have found rugby.

It was by chance he joined a rugby team and once

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times