The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in March.

March 2:

A Mount Maunganui property sold last month made the biggest resale profit of $2.4 million during the last quarter of 2018, new data shows.

CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report showed a 1960s property on Oceanbeach Rd bought in February 2014 sold for $4.5m in December 2018 — $2.4m above the purchase price in almost five years.

March 12:

Tauranga is about to lose more school principals, and lost dozens of teachers last year, amid growing concerns about the pressure of today's education system.

One of the principals leaving, who has worked in education for 40 years, says he has steered his own children away from the profession.

Gate Pa School principal Richard Inder. Photo / George Novak

March 14:

More than $22m worth of Tauranga roading projects have been put on hold as frustrated city leaders protest a "paralysis" of action from the Government.

The decision to stop awarding new contracts for transportation upgrades was made at a confidential meeting at Tauranga City Council on Tuesday.

Traffic on State Highway 2A towards Turret Rd, Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

March 16:

"We come here to pray. We don't do any harm to others."

That was Rahman Rocky's reaction to the news someone had fired upon gatherings of fellow Muslims at mosques in Christchurch yesterday.

Tauranga police officers were at the mosque talking to those who had attended the 2pm prayer session and armed officers stood guard throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tauranga Mosque worshipers, from left, Khan Masum, Mohammed Abul Kashem, and Rahman Rocky. Photo / Andrew Warner

March 18:

Tauranga was united in grief over the weekend as the community stood in solidarity to show support for the Muslim community in the wake of the deadly massacre in Christchurch.

Flags flew at half-mast, local cafes closed, and vigils were held across the city to mourn the deaths of 50 people shot and killed at two Christchurch mosques on Friday.

Zoe Thurnell, 3, lays flowers outside the Tauranga Mosque. Photo / Andrew Warner

March 25:

A housing trust is pursuing a judicial review into Tauranga's incoming bylaw banning begging and rough sleeping.

The controversial new restrictions, passed by the Tauranga City Council in November, are due to start being enforced on April 1.

March 27:

There was no better way to send off a mischievous, fun-loving and inspirational woman than the heaving mass of purple and black balloons released to honour the life of Kristie Purton.

The 35-year-old was one half of Tauranga's "Cystic Sisters" but was remembered yesterday as a person never defined by her illness.

