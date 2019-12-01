More than $20,000 and thousands of food items have been collected so far for the Tauranga Community Foodbank this year, as Bay businesses step up with big donations.

As of last Friday, cash to the tune of $20,595.63 and 3339 food items had been donated by the Tauranga community.

Among those donors was law firm Cooney Lees Morgan. For the seventh year running, the firm organised a food collection among ANZ Building companies for the foodbank.

This year, the firm also donated $5000 to the foodbank's cause.

Cooney Lees Morgan marketing administrator Kay George said the firm had got into the "good habit" of giving to the appeal each year.

"It makes you a little bit humble," she said. "People want to help."

Other businesses in the building also got on board.

Bayleys marketing executive Mel Tombleson said the firm liked to give back to the community, especially during the holiday period.

The collection inspired some "healthy competition" among the staff to see who could donate the most.

She said some staff donated money and then bought a big haul of groceries - this year more than $300 was raised.

Baker Tilly Staples Rodway's Kerie Egan said the firm was well-aware of the increased demand for the foodbank's services.

"Both staff and directors take heart in being able to provide some support for the [foodbank] and know that this has helped families in our community."

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the collection made a "huge difference" for the foodbank.

"It is the most magical thing. [Cooney Lees Morgan] does it year after year and it must be quite the undertaking."

She said this year's appeal was going "tremendously" but this was much needed with the foodbank experiencing an "extremely busy November."

"The demand has not slowed down."