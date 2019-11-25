When Whangamata Food Express advertised free food, drinks and entertainment for anyone and everyone last Saturday, owner Chantha Eng had one goal in mind.

"It's just a party to say thanks to everybody, to thank my customers supporting me for 21 years. It's not just a business, it's like a family."

What a spread.

The couple, Chantah and Kim, have leased the business but Chantah remains hands-on to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing strength in the business with new people at the helm.

Chantah says after 21 years, it was important to let customers know how much she valued their business.

"We should have it every year but it's not easy with a lot of things on. I did it two years ago too. I get the kids coming along, which I think is nice for parents when everything needs babysitting."

The spread included cooked food, cheese, nut and fruit platters, drinks, baked goods from the bakery, and hot drinks. A band kept guests entertained and the atmosphere was lively and fun.

Chantah and Kim stay open 24 hours over the two busiest nights of Beach Hop and Chantah was blown away when a local woman volunteered to help in the bakery.

"She just walked in with an apron and a tea towel from home. She was retired and just wanted to help," says Chantah. "That's Whangamata."

21 years and counting: Food Express owners with friends and locals.

The couple have two children, 15-year-old daughter Theresa and son Michael, 20, and Chantah says when Theresa finishes school she hopes they might be able to travel, giving Chantah an opportunity to do a stint of voluntary work overseas.

Until then she's working seven days a week through summer, but not complaining.

Regulars include the Whangamata walking group, line dancers and ladies who come in for morning teas, plus many tradies.

"They're like family."