Maketū firefighters were rolling up their hoses after battling a small bush fire when metres away from the charred bush, a small and terrified meow echoed out.

A firefighter crept over to see what it was and under the shrubbery found a drenched and shaking grey kitten sheltering from the danger alone.

Maketu Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Shane Gourley said crews had been battling a minor vegetation fire about 5.50pm yesterday in Maketū when they found the feline.

He said the fire was a small Toitoi blaze on the side of the road and crews had worked quickly to extinguish it.

As the team was finishing up, they heard a small meow from a nearby bush. There they found the stray kitten.

It had been metres away from the small fire, but Gourlay said he thought it may have been living there for a while and regardless of the danger, it did not flee.

Maketu Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter Gordon with the kitten. Photo / Maketu Volunteer Fire Brigade

The crew could not leave it there, so they wrapped it up in a blanket and took it back to the station to everyone's delight.

One of the ladies took it home to warm it up and feed it, before bringing it back down to the station for the family BBQ.

Just an hour of love and affection and the once-terrified kitten become a friendly bundle of joy.

Gourley said it looked "cool" and was so friendly to all the children and people at the BBQ.

The kitten that the crew named "Smokey" was then taken to a Bay of Plenty rescue centre to be rehomed.