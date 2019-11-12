More New Zealand firefighters, including three from Taupō, have been sent to Australia to help battle the wildfires ravaging Queensland.

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters flew from Auckland to Australia yesterday to help fight the wildfires that have been raging in the state for the past nine weeks.

More than 60 fires have been tearing through New South Wales and Queensland.

Pumicelands deputy principal rural fire officer Roger Nelson and two fellow firefighters from Taupō were crossing the ditch today to help out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The trip was the third Nelson had made to fight bushfires in Australia in the last three

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.