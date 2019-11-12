On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Fire Emergency New Zealand's national manager for response capability Paul Turner said the Kiwi contingent of six three-person crews, two taskforce leaders and a liaison officer would begin their operations tomorrow.
These crews are in addition to the six New Zealand Fire and Emergency personnel already in New South Wales helping with air attack, heavy machinery, safety, and deployment co-ordination, he said.
This includes one from Rotorua, a Bay of Plenty Fire and Emergency NZ source confirmed.
Large wildfires have been burning in both Queensland and New South Wales for the past nine weeks.
As of yesterday, there were 50 active bushfires in Queensland and a state of fire emergency has been called.
"Fighting fires of this magnitude is a hugely demanding task and we're happy to provide support to our Australian colleagues," Turner said.
"They're tough firefighting conditions over there at the moment. The hot, very dry and windy conditions are causing extreme wildfire behaviour."
The New Zealand crews will be operating in North Queensland.
"They'll be working up to 14-hour shifts for two five-day rotations and will have a rest day between the rotations and a travel day on either side," Turner said.
"Deploying overseas is a valuable development opportunity for those involved and gives them experience in different environments that they can bring back here.
"Over the past 19 years we've deployed 986 people overseas; 140 in the past 12 months to Australia. Since 2000 we have deployed 26 times to Canada, USA and Australia."