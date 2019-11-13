A woman who saw two vehicles collide in a fatal smash on the outskirts of Whakatāne yesterday describes the impact as "extremely hard".

The woman, who spoke on condition she was not named, said she was travelling toward Awakeri on State Highway 30 just after 8am when she saw a young woman at the wheel of a vehicle "coming around a bend" in the opposite direction.

"I watched her pass me, she appeared to be fighting to control the steering wheel and the car was swerving all over her lane," the woman said.

"It looked like the car was already

