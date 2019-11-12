Multiple people have been injured after a spate of crashes within an hour of each other near Rotorua.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car north of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 36 near Dudley Rd north of Ngongotahā about 10.40am.

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

Twenty minutes later about 11am, two people were moderately injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 33 in Mourea.

A tow was being arranged and ambulance was on the scene assessing the injured, a police spokeswoman said.

One lane was blocked.

Minutes later at 11.10am, two people were trapped in their vehicle after it went off the road on State Highway 30 near Upper Atiamuri, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was moderately injured, while another had minor injuries, she said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency asked motorists to follow directions of emergency services and expect delays in the area.

Earlier today one person died after a crash between a crash between a ute and a car near Whakatāne.

Two others have been seriously injured.