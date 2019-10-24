A small shed at a Bethlehem Rd sports ground has been engulfed in flames.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews got the call-out to reports of smoke coming from a single-story building at a Bethlehem sports ground about 6.20pm yesterday.

She said on arrival, the shed was up in flames.

Three fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and the job was closed by 11.30pm.

Advertisement

She said no people or properties were at any risk. A fire investigator would not be called as the fire has not been deemed suspicious.