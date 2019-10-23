Some Tauranga City Council staff will go on strike today over their pay, claiming they have been deliberately underpaid for years.

Members of the Public Service Association plan to picket outside the council offices on Willow St at 1pm for two hours, according to a statement from the union.

While the staff are striking in the street, upstairs in the council chambers the new Tauranga City Council will be being sworn in at the inaugural council meeting.

According to the union, the council determines staff salaries using a system that pays them less than the national median rate for their profession.

Striking staff members claim morale is low and some who have worked at the council for years are struggling on low incomes while new hires get paid more.

In a statement, union organiser Angela Collier said the situation was "ludicrous".

"It seems ludicrous, but for our underpaid members the problem is all too real."

Last year the council agreed to adopt the living wage as a minimum for all direct employees.

The council spent $64m on salaries and wages last financial year, including its council-controlled operations, according to its annual report.

Tauranga City Council has been approached for comment.

Council staffing

As of June 30, Tauranga City Council had:

- 757 staff members

- 561 full-time

- 90 part-time

- 12 casual and relief

- 663 total full-time equivalent (40hr week)

- 9 paid over $180,000 a year

- 331 paid less than $60,000

Source: Tauranga City Council 2018-19 Annual Report.