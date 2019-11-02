Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell after one year in the job

Samantha Motion
By
6 mins to read
Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell, one year in. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell, one year in. Photo / George Novak

A week after becoming chief executive of Tauranga City Council, Marty Grenfell went to a library.

The former top cop saw a matted and crinkled children's book - "Stink: Hamlet and Cheese" by Megan MacDonald

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.