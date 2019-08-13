Residents are less happy with Tauranga City Council than they were last year.

The council's annual community perception survey, released yesterday, resulted in the council's lowest satisfaction ranking in the last five years.

Of the 604 people interviewed, two thirds - 66 per cent - were satisfied with the council's work this year in general, an eight-point decrease from last year.

The council's reputation dropped by 11 points and was ranked "poor" against the benchmark used by the research company, with the biggest drop among people living in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa.

The biggest lifts in satisfaction rankings were around

Value for money?