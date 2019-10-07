A large shed is up in flames in Oropi this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a shed "well alight" on Hereford Rd off Oropi Rd just before 11.30am.

There were only vehicles in the shed and there were no reports of injury, he said.

The shed was on a rural block so there were no people or properties at any risk, he said.

He said the fire was under control and a fire safety officer was on the way to the scene to assess.

Five fire crews were at the scene.

