The identity of a man charged with an alleged abduction and sexual assault of an Auckland teenager has been suppressed.

The defendant faced charges of abduction and sexual violation when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court this morning.

Police opposed bail, but the man's lawyer Jason Owers told Judge Noel Cocurullo his client did not seek bail.

Owers also sought interim suppression of his client's name and any identifying details to protect his fair trial rights.

Judge Cocurullo granted the application and remanded the defendant in custody by consent to appear in the Auckland District Court on October 18.

No pleas to the two charges were entered today.

Name suppression will be reviewed at his next appearance.