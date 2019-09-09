A Tauranga artist's work inspired by the beauty of Rotorua has been selected to feature in a national campaign.

Artist Angela Maritz has been selected to have her art featured in the campaign that showcases New Zealand's top tourist destinations.

Maritz set out on a road trip to Rotorua to find inspiration and produced three paintings which will be featured in Avis' Art of Discovery campaign.

She immigrated to New Zealand from South Africa a decade ago, with Rotorua being the first place she visited when she arrived.

Artist Angela Maritz. Photo / Supplied

She said returning evoked strong memories and intense feelings for her.

"The road trip to Rotorua took me out of my comfort zone, I initially took the work on as just another commission but found myself quite overwhelmed revisiting these old memories."

Her art will also be displayed at an exhibition and auction hosted on October 10 in Sydney with all proceeds donated to New Zealand charity, Cure Kids.

Maritz produced three paintings which will be featured in Avis' Art of Discovery campaign. Photo / Supplied