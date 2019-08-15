MOUNT COLLEGE

Netball finals

The premier senior girls final was a tight battle with the winner being revealed in extra time.

Mount Maunganui College's netball teams played off for top 3 positions in their respective grades of last Friday's finals, with the school's premier 1 team facing Whakatāne's Trident High School.

The Mount team played some outstanding netball and managed to equal Trident's attacking play. With a draw at fulltime, the game went in to extra time with the first team to reach a 2-point advantage taking the win. Trident won 39-37.

Mount Maunganui's premier girls 2 team also made their final and played a strong Matamata College girls A team. Matamata had the buzzer on their side as they won 43-42.

The end result was different for the school's Junior A girls team, beating Matamata Junior A girls 41-24 to win their division.



Sports Exchange

Mount Maunganui College have hosted Auckland's Lynfield College as part of their annual school exchange.

The exhange, held on August 8, involved the visiting students taking on Mount Maunganui's top winter sports teams and is a highlight of the year for both schools. It began in 1958 when both schools opened in the same year, and the idea of playing sport against each other was proposed.

Both schools played extremely well, showcasing their talented sporting students but it was Mount Maunganui College that really made their mark, taking wins in 9-and-a-half games compared with Lynfield's 1-and-a-half.

Mount Maunganui's Senior A boys basketball team won their game with a score of 119-29, the Senior A girls basketball won 103-70, the football First XI boys claimed victory with a score of 2-0 and the girls 4-3, the rugby 10-a-side girls were unfortunately beaten by Lynfield but played well. The rugby First XV boys won 41-34 and the Mount College netball teams had plenty of success with the premier 1 team winning 32-29 and premier 2 team winning 31-24, the hockey First XI girls won 5-0, the hockey First XI boys drew 2-all and the mixed water-polo team also beat Lynfield 8-4.

There was also a debating competition held during the exchange. Both the Mount College junior and senior teams won their debates against Lynfield.

Sport climbing

The Climbing New Zealand National Youth Boulder Championships were held in Wellington on August 3 and 4 with Mount Maunganui College students Sophia Osipova, Charlee Bluck and Jorja Rangi competing.

Sophia placed 2nd in the junior female division, Jorja took 6th and Charlee 8th in the under-18 females division. Sophia is heading to Bangkok this weekend for training ahead of the World Youth Champs in Arco, Italy.



Football

The Mount Maunganui College First XI girls football team have made it to the top of the competition table with a convincing 5-2 win against Tauranga Girls First XI on the weekend.

Mount Maunganui's Second XI girls lost 5-2 to the Whakatāne Second XI girls in Whakatane on the weekend.

The Mount College First XI boys had a very impressive 3-0 win against Katikati College First XI last Saturday. At the end of the game, Stefan Heubeger saved the 3rd penalty of the season to then keep Mount Maunganui College with the lowest goals against record.

