Tauranga City Council has decided to push the pause button on the construction of Stage 1 works on 15th Avenue, which was planned to start this Monday 22 July.

The council said in a statement that the delay was to provide more time to review the project to ensure it aligned with strategies in the Urban Form and Transport Initiative (UFTI).

The initiative is similar to Get Wellington Moving and sets out strategies for urban development that consider immediate and future priorities, and investment opportunities.



The delay was consistent with the recommendations made in the Hannah-Smith report presented to the council, the statement said.



The review is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, with the results reported to council in early August.