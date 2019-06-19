Whakatāne residents may have had a shaky start to the morning after a swarm of earthquakes were recorded off the coast.

A swarm of earthquakes have hit this week off the coast of Whakatāne. Photo / GeoNet

Geonet recorded nine earthquakes near Moutohora Island, off the coast of Whakatāne since June 4.

Two this morning were recorded 45km north of the Eastern Bay of Plenty town - one at 3.46am magnitude 4.2 and the other at 4.52am magnitude 4.0.

On Monday Geonet recorded a total of six earthquakes no more than 10km off the coast of Whakatāne.

All were about magnitude 2.0.

The first one was at 6.22pm and the sixth was at 6.34pm.