Community gem Jase Lunn is well known in Tauranga helping people out through initiatives such as his annual Christmas toy runs for needy families.

Now, the community has repaid the favour by rallying around to help him out after the trailer he used to achieve many of his good deeds was stolen.

Lunn's trailer was snatched from Judea St between last Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Since then, more than 100 people have contributed $2000 to a Givealittle campaign to help get him back on the road.

"Jase is a selfless, giving, community-focused man who helps the needy and never asks for anything in return," Lunn's friend wrote on the page.

"Without his trailer, which was sadly stolen, he cannot service the community he is the heart of. Let's get Jase a new trailer guys!"

Jase Lunn has a smile back on his dial after the outpouring of community support. Photo / George Novak

Some gave $5, others $50, with many donors commenting that Lunn was more than deserving of the help.

Lunn, a logging truck driver from Pāpāmoa said the support was "amazing".

"I've got no words," he said.

He said the theft was a complete shock. The trailer had been parked up on a quiet cul-de-sac for a few days after he went through a health procedure that left him temporarily unable to drive.

He thought it was safe but when he went to leave the house around 9am on Saturday, the trailer was gone.

"It stopped me right in my tracks," Lunn said.

"It just makes you feel sick, that invasion of your privacy, that someone is helping themselves to your stuff."

His stolen trailer was a "brand new" 3-by-5-metre caged Tufftrailer and he was "always getting compliments on it."

He had filed a report with the police and an insurance claim.

Anita Lewis and Jason Lunn (right) during the Christmas 2017 toy run. Photo / File

Lunn said he had never asked for anything in return from the people he helped.

"All the things I do, I do it for a smile really. It's a huge reward."

"People ask me why I do it, and I ask them, 'why aren't you doing it?'"

A police media spokeswoman confirmed a report was received on Saturday morning of a trailer having been stolen from the Judea area.

The media spokeswoman said the trailer had not been located yet and anyone with information should get in touch with police on 105.